W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co. 73 2.24 N/A 2.40 28.27 Chase Corporation 99 3.48 N/A 3.60 28.76

Table 1 demonstrates W. R. Grace & Co. and Chase Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chase Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Grace & Co. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. W. R. Grace & Co.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Chase Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of W. R. Grace & Co. and Chase Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7% Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Grace & Co.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chase Corporation’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

W. R. Grace & Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Chase Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Chase Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and Chase Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Chase Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$95 is W. R. Grace & Co.’s average target price while its potential upside is 41.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.6% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares and 66.1% of Chase Corporation shares. W. R. Grace & Co.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 1.5% are Chase Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47% Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53%

For the past year W. R. Grace & Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chase Corporation.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats W. R. Grace & Co. on 9 of the 11 factors.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.