W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Contrasting side by side

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co. 74 2.19 N/A 2.40 28.27 Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 15.90 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of W. R. Grace & Co. and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. R. Grace & Co. and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8%

Risk & Volatility

W. R. Grace & Co.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s 220.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.2 beta.

Liquidity

W. R. Grace & Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

W. R. Grace & Co. has a 44.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $95.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W. R. Grace & Co. and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.6% and 7.4%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59%

For the past year W. R. Grace & Co. had bullish trend while Yield10 Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats Yield10 Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.