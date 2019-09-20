W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Analysts See $0.92 EPS; Tctc Holdings Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 10,700 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 384,661 shares with $18.21 million value, down from 395,361 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $74.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 22.53M shares traded or 119.82% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report $0.92 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 17.12% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. GRA’s profit would be $59.88M giving it 18.20 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, W. R. Grace & Co.’s analysts see -20.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 644,558 shares traded or 19.44% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 40.83% above currents $40.12 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of MO in report on Friday, August 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Pays A 1.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Is In Deep Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is A Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Another trade for 106,608 shares valued at $6.89 million was made by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Tuesday, August 20. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 was made by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, W.R. Grace – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.