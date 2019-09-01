W. R. Berkley (WRB) to pay $0.11 on Oct 3, 2019; PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA AG MUENCHEN ORDINAR (PBSFF) Shorts Up By 32.48%

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA AG MUENCHEN ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) had an increase of 32.48% in short interest. PBSFF’s SI was 1.57 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 32.48% from 1.18M shares previously. It closed at $12.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:WRB) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. W. R. Berkley Corp’s current price of $71.25 translates into 0.15% yield. W. R. Berkley Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 923,043 shares traded or 55.26% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 19.82 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Among 2 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is -9.47% below currents $71.25 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media firm in Europe. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm operates through Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales divisions. It has a 5.6 P/E ratio. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates 9 free TV stations, and 13 advertising or program windows in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.