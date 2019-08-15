W. R. Berkley (WRB) to pay $0.11 on Oct 3, 2019; Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Shorts Increased By 3.91%

Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) had an increase of 3.91% in short interest. HIBB’s SI was 7.50M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.91% from 7.21 million shares previously. With 800,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s short sellers to cover HIBB’s short positions. The SI to Hibbett Sports Inc’s float is 41.64%. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 382,168 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 5% of Hibbett Sports; 04/05/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Suspect shot by Bessemer police at Hibbett Sports; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 13 Days; 03/04/2018 – Hibbett Sports Announces 2018 Sponsorship of MiLB Birmingham Barons; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q Net $9.73M; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Comparable Store Sales Increased 1.6% in 4Q; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Hibbett Sports; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – APPROXIMATELY 30 TO 35 NEW STORE OPENINGS WITH APPROXIMATELY 55 TO 60 STORE CLOSURES IN 2019

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:WRB) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. W. R. Berkley Corp’s current price of $70.48 translates into 0.16% yield. W. R. Berkley Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 610,443 shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M

Among 2 analysts covering WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WR Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is -8.48% below currents $70.48 stock price. WR Berkley had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.91 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports has $29 highest and $16 lowest target. $23’s average target is 43.03% above currents $16.08 stock price. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna.

