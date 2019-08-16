W. R. Berkley (WRB) to pay $0.11 on Oct 3, 2019; Guardian Capital LP Has Lowered By $724,867 Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 8.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 5,069 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 52,025 shares with $7.47 million value, down from 57,094 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $47.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.62. About 924,819 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:WRB) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. W. R. Berkley Corp’s current price of $71.01 translates into 0.15% yield. W. R. Berkley Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 659,402 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Among 2 analysts covering WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WR Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is -9.17% below currents $71.01 stock price. WR Berkley had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Sell”.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.36 million for 17.79 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $143.71’s average target is -1.98% below currents $146.62 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Northcoast. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Friday, April 26. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $14400 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ITW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.