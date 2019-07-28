W. R. Berkley (WRB) Reaches $70.32 High on Jul, 28; ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (ITVPF) SI Increased By 1.83%

ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) had an increase of 1.83% in short interest. ITVPF’s SI was 14.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.83% from 14.18M shares previously. With 7,800 avg volume, 1852 days are for ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)’s short sellers to cover ITVPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.352. About 2,300 shares traded. ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) reached all time high today, Jul, 28 and still has $75.24 target or 7.00% above today’s $70.32 share price. This indicates more upside for the $12.88B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $75.24 PT is reached, the company will be worth $901.60M more. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 782,215 shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.

