W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 63 1.64 N/A 3.48 19.96 The Travelers Companies Inc. 144 1.20 N/A 10.02 14.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of W. R. Berkley Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc. The Travelers Companies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to W. R. Berkley Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. W. R. Berkley Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides W. R. Berkley Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for W. R. Berkley Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s downside potential is -9.69% at a $64.5 average target price. Competitively The Travelers Companies Inc. has an average target price of $144.25, with potential downside of -3.34%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Travelers Companies Inc. seems more appealing than W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

W. R. Berkley Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 83.1%. 4.9% are W. R. Berkley Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation has stronger performance than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors W. R. Berkley Corporation beats The Travelers Companies Inc.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.