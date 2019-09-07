W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Both W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 63 1.67 N/A 3.48 19.96 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates W. R. Berkley Corporation and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Berkley Corporation has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Conifer Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for W. R. Berkley Corporation and Conifer Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$64.5 is W. R. Berkley Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -10.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

W. R. Berkley Corporation and Conifer Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 25.8%. Insiders held 4.9% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91% Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation had bullish trend while Conifer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors W. R. Berkley Corporation beats Conifer Holdings Inc.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.