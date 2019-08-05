W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Comparing side by side

Since W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 60 1.57 N/A 3.48 19.96 Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.48 N/A 1.88 20.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of W. R. Berkley Corporation and Stewart Information Services Corporation. Stewart Information Services Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. W. R. Berkley Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that W. R. Berkley Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stewart Information Services Corporation’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for W. R. Berkley Corporation and Stewart Information Services Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s downside potential is -17.83% at a $56 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares and 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares. Insiders held 4.9% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation had bullish trend while Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors W. R. Berkley Corporation beats Stewart Information Services Corporation.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.