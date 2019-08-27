W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 62 1.68 N/A 3.48 19.96 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National General Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. W. R. Berkley Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for W. R. Berkley Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

W. R. Berkley Corporation has an average target price of $64.5, and a -10.50% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. R. Berkley Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 4.58% respectively. 4.9% are W. R. Berkley Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91% National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 11 of the 10 factors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.