W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Stake Held by Corbyn Investment Management Inc; Schwartz Investment Counsel Lifted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake by $625,000; Share Value Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 2.73 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 517,605 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 395,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 6,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 29,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 36,516 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp reported 0.06% stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership has 576,074 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 456,738 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 136,824 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 232 shares. Ota Fincl Grp Incorporated LP reported 2.17% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 51,900 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 150,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.