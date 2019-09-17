W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Stake Has Boosted by Corbyn Investment Management Inc; Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered by $1.93 Million Its Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 136,972 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 303,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26M, down from 331,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 3.08 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12,467 shares to 302,181 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 117,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,213 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qv Investors Inc holds 388,959 shares. California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arga Inv Mgmt LP invested 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Psagot House Limited invested in 0.44% or 155,809 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7.30M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 2.03M were reported by Thornburg Invest Management. Prudential Pcl holds 6.57M shares. Dumont And Blake Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 7,161 shares. Alps invested in 6,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Ally Financial has invested 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 410,711 shares in its portfolio. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,766 shares. Capital Advsrs Incorporated Ok has invested 0.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stifel reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 54,480 shares to 318,203 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Non Cum (FNMAH).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

