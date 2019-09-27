W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Boosted Holding by $1.46 Million; Mattel (MAT) Share Value Rose While Mason Street Advisors Upped Its Holding

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 273.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 134,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 184,118 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 49,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 3.36 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 19/04/2018 – Mattel named Ynon Kreiz as its new CEO

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 25,055 shares to 228,319 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 117,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,213 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,789 shares to 86,987 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 610,506 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

