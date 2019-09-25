W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Holder Corbyn Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Position by $15.41 Million

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 101.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 481,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 956,197 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.16M, up from 474,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 94,175 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 4,772 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pinduoduo Prices Offering of US$875 Million Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Q1 Earnings: Can Solid Sales Ease Margin Woes? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANALYSIS-Draghi’s parting shot leaves next ECB boss with existential dilemma – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Group Inc accumulated 0.08% or 607,809 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Principal owns 0.15% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5.09 million shares. Vanguard Group has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 184,102 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 91,404 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tci Wealth Advisors has 394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,491 shares. Baillie Gifford has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hilltop Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). M&R Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,080 shares. Provident Tru invested in 2.93% or 2.62M shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.