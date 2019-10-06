W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Holder Corbyn Investment Management Raised Holding by $1.46 Million; Delta Capital Management Upped Stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by $1.07 Million as Valuation Declined

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 6.76 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – BP’S DUDLEY SEES `A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY’ IN OIL MARKET; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BP TARGETS TO SHIP 119 CARGOES OF LNG FROM TANGGUH PROJECT IN INDONESIA THIS YEAR, INCLUDING 22 FOR DOMESTIC MARKET -COMPANY OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary; 21/03/2018 – Henderson Continental Europe Adds BAT, Exits BP; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 117,207 shares to 189,213 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,181 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO).

