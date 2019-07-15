W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stock Rose While Wallington Asset Management Lifted Position; Sina (SINA) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 104,192 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.90 million, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 371,709 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.64 million shares to 18.20M shares, valued at $158.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.01% or 131,550 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 89,557 shares. Amer Intll Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Boston Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 18,614 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 71,209 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 185 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 129,103 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,000 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 34,884 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Omers Administration reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35M for 88.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.