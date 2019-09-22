W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stock Rose While Wallington Asset Management Lifted Position by $3.34 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position as Market Value Declined

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 148,380 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, up from 97,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.64M shares traded or 164.73% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 204,623 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28 million, down from 219,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 4.60 million shares traded or 75.87% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 21,358 shares to 29,719 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.64M are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bamco reported 46,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 65,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 20,064 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 12,534 shares stake. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 74,570 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Communications has invested 0.17% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Renaissance Techs Llc holds 2.04 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 354,434 shares. Cetera Advisors reported 9,751 shares. 13,445 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability Com. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 253,044 shares or 0.08% of the stock.