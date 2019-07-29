W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; First Quadrant LP Has Raised Lowe S Cos (LOW) Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 8,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,293 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.66M, down from 464,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 420,201 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (LOW) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 3,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 39,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Lowe S Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.96. About 3.49M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 21,691 shares to 38,709 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 13,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $119.06M for 26.95 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4,116 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,093 shares, and cut its stake in Providence Service Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amer Natl Bank holds 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,538 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 20,215 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 1.23 million shares. Trust Inv Advsrs, Indiana-based fund reported 5,755 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,702 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Lc reported 105,945 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.25% stake. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Condor Capital Management holds 0.62% or 34,714 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has 0.65% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York-based Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Charter reported 0.35% stake. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,739 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold & Company Inc holds 7.69% or 468,919 shares.

