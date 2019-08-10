W P Carey (WPC) Valuation Rose While Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Maximus (MMS) Position by $8.82 Million

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 493,207 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 770,539 shares traded or 178.15% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Lp invested in 0.32% or 334,825 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 11,239 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 632,976 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 16,618 shares. Epoch Prtn owns 532,970 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Millennium Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 9,826 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 23,980 shares stake. Alphaone Investment Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 116,978 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. P2 holds 6.32% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.02% or 9,776 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $160.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.