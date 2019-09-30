W P Carey (WPC) Stock Rose While Integrys Wealth Advisors Lowered by $710,370 Its Holding; Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $950,000

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 582,071 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 178,165 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19 million for 17.84 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 86 shares. 12,811 are owned by Parsons Ri. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 5,046 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 7,592 are owned by Next. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr accumulated 117,419 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 22,005 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.08% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Colony Gp Lc invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 264,196 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Blackrock has 13.66M shares. Cap City Com Fl holds 3,478 shares.

