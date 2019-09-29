W. P. Carey (WPC) Shares Rose While Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Position by $3.56 Million; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price Rose, Toron Capital Markets Upped Position by $360,468

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 73.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 9,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 22,424 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $860,000, up from 12,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 655,027 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 85,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in W. P. Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 377,259 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 52,225 shares to 240,317 shares, valued at $23.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 747,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,589 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 305 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 154,507 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J And Company Ltd has invested 2.93% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Opus Mngmt accumulated 49,200 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Oakworth Incorporated holds 8,554 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Co invested in 0% or 57 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 92,174 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 28,011 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 102,600 shares stake.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leaning Further On Leggett & Platt – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Aristocrat Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20M for 17.87 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W. P. Carey declares $1.034 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is W.P. Carey a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.