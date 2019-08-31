W P Carey (WPC) Shareholder Presima Trimmed Its Stake by $850,200 as Valuation Rose; Intrepid Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Cubic Com (CUB)

Presima Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 552,221 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.27. About 325,282 shares traded or 17.38% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First City Inc has 0.75% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sei has 43,079 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.07% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2.18 million shares. Presima reported 21,600 shares stake. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Brookfield Asset Incorporated holds 1.39 million shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.08% or 58,751 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Barnett & Communications Inc holds 530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd New York has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.13% or 139,400 shares. Insight 2811 Inc owns 16,477 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 0.01% or 28,527 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Avenue Mgmt Lc holds 10,064 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Invest Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 97,190 shares. Old National Savings Bank In has 4,361 shares. 28 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 12,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 4,500 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company reported 75,435 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 26,383 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 17,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource has 0.02% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Miles Capital Incorporated holds 0.24% or 5,016 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,528 shares. Strs Ohio holds 105,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,531 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 290,235 shares to 685,575 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,249 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8. EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904. HARRISON MARK bought $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, May 10. 2,716 shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A, worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7. 5,000 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $301,250 were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR.