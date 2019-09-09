W P Carey (WPC) Shareholder Presima Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $909,520

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 77.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 11,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 14,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR

Presima Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 285,202 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W. P. Carey: Don’t Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.36 million for 17.93 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares holds 14,657 shares. Park Corporation Oh stated it has 3,126 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 38,175 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 7,699 shares. Daiwa Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 32,200 shares. Haverford Trust owns 2,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 13,694 shares. 91,423 were reported by United Fin Advisers Limited Liability. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 74,201 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 26 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Stellar Capital Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 42,577 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 526,228 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,834 shares to 27,510 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 70,047 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 5,300 shares. 11,285 are held by Field And Main Retail Bank. Highland Mgmt Ltd Com reported 22,032 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 18,771 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, New York-based fund reported 196,103 shares. American stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 6,153 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Mngmt. 71,725 are owned by Palouse Cap Mgmt. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.22% or 16,687 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 14,439 shares. Guardian Investment Management reported 31,116 shares stake. Meyer Handelman holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 99,347 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.