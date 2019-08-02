W P Carey (WPC) Shareholder Lpl Financial Has Upped Holding; Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Stock Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 653,194 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 67,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 426,021 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.37 million, up from 358,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 302,130 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 14,536 shares to 62,456 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 12,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,294 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 119,582 shares to 146,571 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

