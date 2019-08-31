W P Carey (WPC) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $597,948 as Share Price Rose; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by $897,085

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 161,935 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, down from 171,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 183.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 7,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 11,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 552,221 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,099 shares to 570,250 shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Esg Select E by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chem (NYSE:APD).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 1.10 million shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $128.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,159 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

