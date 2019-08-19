W P Carey (WPC) Share Value Rose While Pinnacle Financial Partners Lowered by $374,400 Its Holding; Central Securities Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $3.92 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 15,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14 billion market cap company. It closed at $88.62 lastly. It is down 33.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,180 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Liability. Miles Capital holds 0.28% or 3,689 shares. Mcrae Cap Management reported 29,150 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Victory Mgmt Inc reported 1.54 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Advisor Lc has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 17.69 million are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 343,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Oregon-based Becker Capital has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Commerce Bancshares accumulated 330,018 shares. Dean Inv Ltd Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 10,510 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 157,076 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.09% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3.89 million shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight, Qualcomm Collaborate to Obtain Industry-First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Frequency (RF) Demodulation and Radio Resource Management (RRM) Test Cases – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Launches New Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 22.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W. P. Carey declares $1.034 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.