W P Carey (WPC) Share Value Rose While Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Position by $4.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 68.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 23,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 33,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 630,223 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 103.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 369,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 728,903 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 359,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 4.98 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 44,675 shares to 54,977 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 70,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.36 million for 17.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

