W P Carey (WPC) Market Valuation Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Boosted Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Trimmed Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 368.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 69,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,828 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 18,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 634,424 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,823 are held by Aperio Ltd. Field And Main Bank & Trust stated it has 125 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 74,246 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,570 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 85,254 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0.07% or 1.55 million shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 3,200 were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Blackrock Inc holds 13.35M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. 20,850 are owned by Bennicas & Assoc. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 51,253 shares in its portfolio.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,706 shares to 448,606 shares, valued at $62.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,016 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Mgmt has 4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Tru stated it has 483,598 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Horrell Management reported 2,510 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Willis Inv Counsel reported 297,440 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.61% or 13,800 shares. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 245,705 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York reported 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mariner Limited Liability has 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 887,985 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,062 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank stated it has 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bar Harbor Tru Svcs owns 138,723 shares. 38,800 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 3,547 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc accumulated 162,124 shares.