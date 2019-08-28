W P Carey (WPC) Market Valuation Rose While Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Maintains Position in Chevron New (CVX)

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 20,599 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 15,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 130,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, up from 114,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 239,201 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Incorporated accumulated 31,660 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 9.91M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Diversified Company owns 34,422 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 25.38M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2.63M shares. The Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 25,264 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 154,474 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brookstone Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 994,811 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hills Financial Bank Trust has 0.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,997 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Co holds 2.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.18 million shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 126,527 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 144,956 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 555,268 shares to 874,784 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,113 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).