W P Carey (WPC) Holding Held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue; King Luther Capital Management Has Boosted Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Position by $1.46 Million

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 9,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 78,843 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 69,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61 million shares traded or 96.22% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 27,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 156,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 128,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 464,429 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,663 shares to 9,191 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,631 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 244,817 are owned by Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 31,232 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 68,991 shares. 2.70M are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Davis Cap stated it has 200,000 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 79,892 shares. Pnc Financial Grp owns 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 2,170 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Smithfield Trust owns 40 shares. Nwq Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 581,829 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has 9,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.81% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). King Luther Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 156,061 shares. Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

