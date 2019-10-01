W P Carey (WPC) Holding Boosted by Honeywell International Inc; Toron Capital Markets Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,476 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 5,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 1.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 24,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.35. About 74,331 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 10,044 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 62,119 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 17,000 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.32% stake. 30,251 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Lc. 2,485 were accumulated by Vigilant Management Ltd Llc. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 1.45 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.60 million shares. Drexel Morgan And reported 1.58% stake. Cap Mngmt Associates Ny invested in 1.82% or 8,032 shares. Rdl holds 1.35% or 13,996 shares. 514,382 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gruss & Company stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 642 shares to 230 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 235,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,121 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 3,855 shares to 27,553 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,011 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Kistler holds 0.04% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Kbc Nv has 13,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 10,933 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Co holds 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 6,793 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 86,832 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd owns 1,534 shares. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability holds 1.13% or 23,901 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 727,191 shares. Moreover, Mcf Limited Com has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 782 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 36,117 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 4,307 shares. 25,925 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank.

