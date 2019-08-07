W.P. Carey (WPC) Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Position; As Harris Del (HRS) Stock Value Were Volatile, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised by $3.37 Million Its Position

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 26,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in W.P. Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.05 million shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 415.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 21,175 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,275 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 250.02% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q EPS $1.67; 30/05/2018 – Harris Rebrands to Unify 19 Companies across U.S; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris and Rep. Kaptur to Receive Lajos Kossuth Award; 16/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris supports new trial for Meek Mill; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Klobuchar and Harris Encourage FTC to; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 22/05/2018 – Sports-Betting Decision-Makers to Convene at Summer Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair Becky Harris Heads Special Sports-Betting Session; 27/04/2018 – RadioResource: Bailey Joins Harris Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtrnc Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,188 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $161.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are held by Haverford Tru. 769,992 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Chicago Equity Prtn has 59,765 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 36,806 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 20,466 shares in its portfolio. 131,308 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,200 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,248 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 74,275 shares. Headinvest Ltd Co holds 3,009 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability owns 5,046 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.1% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,444 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 5,011 shares or 0% of the stock.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,281 shares to 58,465 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,852 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).