W P Carey (WPC) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased Its Position by $374,400; As Northern Tr (NTRS) Market Valuation Rose, Franklin Resources Upped Stake

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 15,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 645,039 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 169.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, up from 2,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88B market cap company. It closed at $91.34 lastly. It is down 13.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY) by 6,456 shares to 226,386 shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 327,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.01M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.37 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

