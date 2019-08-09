W P Carey (WPC) Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $681,252 as Share Price Rose; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Cut Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Declined

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 561,261 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 3.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 57,517 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Earnest Limited Liability invested in 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning has 0.15% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 216,518 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 39,330 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 526,228 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Communications Mn. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 74,275 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 163,900 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 600 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mackenzie Financial owns 58,235 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Acquisition of Celgene Looks Certain – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Bioworld.com‘s news article titled: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” with publication date: July 24, 2019.