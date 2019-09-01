W P Carey (WPC) Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Trimmed Its Stake by $384,100

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 582,727 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares to 4,145 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

