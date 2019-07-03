W P Carey (WPC) Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $681,252; Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Lowered Holding

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.09M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 756,355 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 43,079 are owned by Sei Invests Communications. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 38,175 shares. First City Capital reported 13,385 shares stake. Noven Financial reported 8,176 shares. New Jersey-based Honeywell has invested 0.74% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wellington Shields holds 0.55% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 41,330 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Rmb Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. The Arizona-based Stellar Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 2.18% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 5,389 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Texas Yale Cap has 0.12% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). B Riley Wealth reported 2,819 shares.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.38 million for 16.36 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Downing Steven R. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 31,207 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Pnc Fincl Services Group reported 75,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Mgmt Va accumulated 478,988 shares. Bell Financial Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 18,663 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 1.90 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bb&T Corp owns 53,548 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 24,524 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 34,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas-based Bbt Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.62% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Reinhart Partners reported 175,879 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.03% stake.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares to 341,527 shares, valued at $38.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24 million for 15.26 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.