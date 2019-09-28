W P Carey (WPC) Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Kroger Company (KR) Valuation Declined, Alphamark Advisors Lifted Holding by $977,676

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11 million, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 377,259 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 1843.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 46,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 2,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 4.57M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth reported 0.16% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,397 shares. Rothschild Asset Us Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 10.69 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Cambridge Financial Incorporated has 220,530 shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 34,916 shares. 13,016 are held by American Trust Investment Advisors Lc. 8.34M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 18.07 million shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 6,612 shares to 32,153 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphamark Actively Man by 39,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 865,173 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche X (DBEF).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Flu Shots Available Nationwide at Kroger Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinic – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kroger Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shopping For Yield At Kroger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Edgemoor Investment Advsr has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,638 shares. 38,496 are owned by Rench Wealth. Arizona State Retirement owns 59,154 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Personal Advsr Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 35,450 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Grp. 77,000 are owned by Macquarie Grp Inc. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 2.28 million shares. Plancorp Lc has 3,697 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt owns 4,858 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 84,631 shares. Associated Banc owns 26,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 159,483 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 74,275 shares.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20M for 17.87 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.