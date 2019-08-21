W P Carey (WPC) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.80 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $26 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.38. About 709,689 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 68.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 23,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 33,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 347,146 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.86 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 120,950 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.24% or 10,898 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has invested 5.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Johns Invest Co Lc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,253 shares. Blume Cap holds 0.72% or 765 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1,800 shares or 4.27% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 202 shares. Altimeter Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.49% or 8,000 shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Llc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,416 shares. First Republic Management has 144,904 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 460 shares. Contravisory Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Ltd has 3.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,736 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago Nv by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 44,430 shares to 193,305 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk stated it has 160,191 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 1.29 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 604,866 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc invested in 172,722 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 36,934 shares. First City Capital reported 0.75% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & has 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 278,814 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regions Fin invested in 0% or 5,011 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 127 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 703 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Ltd. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.06% or 37,928 shares in its portfolio.