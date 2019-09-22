W P Carey (WPC) Holder Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $71.56 Million as Stock Rose; Williams Cos (WMB) Holding Increased by Chickasaw Capital Management Llc

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 63.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 883,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 505,144 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.01 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42 million shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 14.79M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414.72 million, up from 13.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 10.31M shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 669,866 shares to 31.42M shares, valued at $442.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 569,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 37,774 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Security National holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blume has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Alyeska Gp LP holds 725,693 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) stated it has 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Crestwood Gp Limited Co owns 0.3% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 239,567 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Css Llc Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 975,054 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brookfield Asset Mgmt owns 15.94 million shares.

More news for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W. P. Carey declares $1.036 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “WP Carey (WPC) Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $111 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20 million for 17.88 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl Grp Inc invested in 2,740 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,860 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. Vanguard reported 0.08% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 74,275 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ironwood Financial Llc accumulated 962 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited accumulated 0.08% or 454,421 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Creative Planning owns 37,228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 29,992 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has 2,147 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 84,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ancora Limited Com has 27,269 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 88,700 shares.