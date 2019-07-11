W.P. Carey Reit (WPC) Holder Denali Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Sand Hill Global Advisors Cut Position

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (WPC) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 60,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 185,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 674,171 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 3.75 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 84,871 shares to 743,217 shares, valued at $209.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 762,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Invs Limited Company owns 4,437 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Company has 32,096 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement stated it has 8,643 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources holds 0.6% or 10.86 million shares in its portfolio. Rockland Tru Co reported 108,368 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Insur reported 299,245 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Rothschild Il invested in 43,623 shares. 3.88 million are owned by Capital. American Svcs accumulated 22,742 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 20,236 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.75% or 895,803 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Group reported 0.04% stake. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.77% or 179,495 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 968,972 shares. British Columbia Invest Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 51,253 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Synovus Finance owns 2,629 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 58,235 shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.09% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America reported 147,964 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 61,419 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 782 shares. Mufg Americas owns 2,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mgmt accumulated 10,830 shares. Cambridge has 3,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Com has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,300 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc..

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.41M for 16.94 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

