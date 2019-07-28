W. P. Carey Reit (TOWN) Share Value Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Stake; Newell Brands (NWL) Market Value Declined While Whitnell & Co Has Trimmed Holding by $336,000

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Reit Inc (TOWN) by 64.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 13,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,577 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 21,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in W. P. Carey Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 158,060 shares traded or 32.78% up from the average. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 15.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names William Littreal SVP and CFO; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.63 million shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – MARK S. TARCHETTI INFORMED OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 37,333 shares to 53,294 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

More notable recent TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Towne Bank (TOWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Far from Cape Town tourist sites, a gangland battle rages – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Banker Is a Fan of New Defense Giant L3Harris – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pfizer, Sanofi, to boost South African Biovac’s vaccine output – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Late Surge Helps S&P Join NASDAQ in the Green – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares to 625 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.32 million for 9.86 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.