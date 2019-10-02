W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 89 0.00 168.84M 3.30 26.22 VICI Properties Inc. 22 2.85 406.57M 1.47 14.55

Table 1 highlights W. P. Carey Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VICI Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. W. P. Carey Inc. is presently more expensive than VICI Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 189,771,833.20% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. 1,856,484,018.26% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for W. P. Carey Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

W. P. Carey Inc.’s downside potential is -10.08% at a $81 average target price. Meanwhile, VICI Properties Inc.’s average target price is $25.88, while its potential upside is 14.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that VICI Properties Inc. looks more robust than W. P. Carey Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 99.2%. Insiders owned 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has stronger performance than VICI Properties Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.