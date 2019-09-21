W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

Since W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 83 14.06 N/A 3.30 26.22 STORE Capital Corporation 34 14.49 N/A 0.84 40.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. STORE Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. W. P. Carey Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

W. P. Carey Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, STORE Capital Corporation’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for W. P. Carey Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -12.36% for W. P. Carey Inc. with average price target of $79. STORE Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a -1.54% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, STORE Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares and 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than STORE Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.