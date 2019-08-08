W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 80 13.97 N/A 3.30 26.22 Investors Real Estate Trust 60 4.36 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of W. P. Carey Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.52 beta means W. P. Carey Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for W. P. Carey Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -9.50% for W. P. Carey Inc. with average target price of $79. Competitively the average target price of Investors Real Estate Trust is $67.5, which is potential -1.95% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Investors Real Estate Trust appears more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 63.8%. 1.1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Investors Real Estate Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 5 of the 7 factors.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.