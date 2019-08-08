W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|80
|13.97
|N/A
|3.30
|26.22
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|60
|4.36
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of W. P. Carey Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.52 beta means W. P. Carey Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for W. P. Carey Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The downside potential is -9.50% for W. P. Carey Inc. with average target price of $79. Competitively the average target price of Investors Real Estate Trust is $67.5, which is potential -1.95% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Investors Real Estate Trust appears more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
W. P. Carey Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 63.8%. 1.1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Investors Real Estate Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|1.96%
|7.73%
|9.3%
|16.73%
|33.84%
|32.45%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|4.13%
|7.65%
|6.64%
|9.39%
|17.62%
|29.92%
For the past year W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Investors Real Estate Trust.
Summary
W. P. Carey Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 5 of the 7 factors.
W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.
