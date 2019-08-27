W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Since W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 81 13.72 N/A 3.30 26.22 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.05 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of W. P. Carey Inc. is $79, with potential downside of -10.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares. Competitively, 19.81% are Gyrodyne LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gyrodyne LLC.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.