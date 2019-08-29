W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 81 13.85 N/A 3.30 26.22 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.90 N/A 0.03 843.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. W. P. Carey Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

W. P. Carey Inc.’s downside potential is -11.43% at a $79 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares and 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.