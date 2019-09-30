W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 89 0.00 168.84M 3.30 26.22 Clipper Realty Inc. 11 0.00 13.34M -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see W. P. Carey Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 189,793,165.47% 0% 0% Clipper Realty Inc. 122,497,704.32% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Ratings

W. P. Carey Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

W. P. Carey Inc.’s downside potential is -10.04% at a $81 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 70.2%. W. P. Carey Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has 32.45% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.