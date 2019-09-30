W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|89
|0.00
|168.84M
|3.30
|26.22
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|11
|0.00
|13.34M
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see W. P. Carey Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|189,793,165.47%
|0%
|0%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|122,497,704.32%
|-0.5%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
W. P. Carey Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
W. P. Carey Inc.’s downside potential is -10.04% at a $81 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
W. P. Carey Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 70.2%. W. P. Carey Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|1.96%
|7.73%
|9.3%
|16.73%
|33.84%
|32.45%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has 32.45% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.
Summary
W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Clipper Realty Inc.
W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
