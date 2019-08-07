W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Both W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 79 13.02 N/A 3.30 26.22 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.68 N/A 0.50 29.50

Table 1 highlights W. P. Carey Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brandywine Realty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. W. P. Carey Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

W. P. Carey Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33

W. P. Carey Inc. has an average target price of $79, and a -6.01% downside potential. Competitively Brandywine Realty Trust has an average target price of $17.17, with potential upside of 18.01%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Brandywine Realty Trust is looking more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 0%. 1.1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Brandywine Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has stronger performance than Brandywine Realty Trust

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.