W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Since W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 82 14.00 N/A 3.30 26.22 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.27 N/A 2.49 14.28

Table 1 highlights W. P. Carey Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. W. P. Carey Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

W. P. Carey Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for W. P. Carey Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$79 is W. P. Carey Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -12.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 58.7%. W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. was more bullish than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.